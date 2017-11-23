Rough as guts and cool as hell '38 Ford coupe

“I wanted the car to wheel stand,” Chris Piaggi explains of his ’38 Ford’s immense engine setback. That simple sentiment explains a lot about the hot rod you’re looking at. There is no pretension about it — everything you see was done either to make it go fast or to look tough. To a young Chris and the kids he called mates back in the ’70s, hot rodding came as naturally as breathing. Many of those kids are still mates to this day, but, for the purpose of this article, one must take priority — Kevin Perry, who had purchased a ’38 Ford Deluxe coupe off a friend.

“It was a stock rolling shell of a ’38 [Ford] coupe, minus engine and transmission,” Kevin recalls. “I couldn’t wait to chop the top, but cutting across the top was too intimidating for me, so I decided to lay the posts back. Soon after [in 1979], I decided to move to the States, so I sold it to my good friend Chris, [as] a stock rolling shell, less engine and with a radical chop.”

Eight hundred bucks later, the coupe belonged to Chris. “I don’t think I even had a garage at home,” Chris mentions, “so I bought a second-hand Skyline [garage], and my brother and I put it up on my parents’ back lawn.”