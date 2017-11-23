Brake components on demand

Long known for their expertise in brake resleeving and the remanufacturing of brake parts, Apex Auto Centre can now produce cables and hoses while you wait. This comes thanks to a Cablecraft cable manufacturing system — used by manufacturers such as Boeing, Caterpillar, and John Deere — that can create a custom cable from a drawing or a physical sample, as well as the brake hose manufacturing machine, allowing hoses to be made exactly to order, on the spot. This machine can also manufacture braided brake and oil hoses.

Apex Auto Centre has been specializing in brake systems for 25 years, and as an AA Auto Licensed Repairer, a member of the Motor Trade Association, and the New Zealand Brake and Clutch Association, you know their workmanship is guaranteed. 

