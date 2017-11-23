Dream Shed: Neil Surtees' Hot Rod Heaven

If you’ve worked hard all your life, built up a business, and been lucky enough to sell it off; you’ve got plenty of fabrication skills; and, apart from the usual family commitments, your days are relatively free, what would you do? If we were in that position, we’d be doing exactly what Neil Surtees has been: spending some serious hours in the shed, with the goal of building a car every year — not just any cars, but ones that are different from anything else out there.

Knowing he was going to step back from the business, Neil knew he’d get itchy feet if he had nothing to do, so he built his shed before the business deal was done. Each and every ‘work’ day since, he’s headed off to the shed in the morning for a full day’s hard graft, and the result is some of the coolest cars in the country. Neil’s philosophy has been to go hard out into each build, and not rest till it’s completed: “If you stop, you’ll never finish things,” he says.

He calls himself an apprentice, saying he’s always willing to learn, and has taught himself what he’s needed to know to do as much as possible of the builds himself. It’s a successful formula, and one that’s seen him debut a new car at Beach Hop for the last five years running. Fabrication, wiring, painting, design — all done by the man himself.