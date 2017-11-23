Holy Grail: numbers-matching Hemi-powered ’66 Charger

Just a little patience

With everything required to complete it, and a substantial quantity of documentation dating right back to the original 1966 purchase order, there was little question that Rodney and Zeta had their hands on a very rare car indeed. However, progress was slow, and anyone who knows Rodney will know why. His work ethic is so finely tuned towards providing the best possible service for his customers that he rarely has time to focus on his own projects. He did chip away at it as time permitted, although the overall quality of the metal work was exceptional for a car of its age — Rodney only needed Johno Panton to cut out a small amount of rust around one wheel arch.

“You’ll see that the window rubbers and boot rubber are all the manky originals,” Rodney mentions. “We didn’t need to remove the windscreens during the rebuild, and that shows how solid the car was when we started.”He also points out the original paint underneath the trunk lid and around the boot gutters, key indicators of the solid state of the car. In fact, all that needed replacing was the floor carpets, which had deteriorated in the years of storage leading up to Rodney’s acquisition of the car.

Due to the value of the original numbers-matching 426 Hemi and to help Rodney speed things up, good friend Roger Williams took over the job of overseeing the engine requirements. This included having Murray Smith at Papakura Engine Specialists tear it down to be balanced and blueprinted for peace of mind. The elephant engine is bolted to an 18-spline A-833 four-speed manual transmission and Dana 60 with Sure Grip limited-slip differential (LSD), neither of which have been fiddled with since arriving in New Zealand yet are in pristine working condition, as you’d expect from such beefy gear.