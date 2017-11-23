PSI’d Off: Aaron Jenkins' twin-turbo big-block Torana

Aaron Jenkins does what he wants. If he wants to do something, that something is going to happen. That’s why this Torana exists, and why, beneath its severely exaggerated appearance, you’ll find a mechanical masterpiece built almost entirely by one man in the depths of a Waikato shed. If you’re thinking his name sounds familiar, there may be good reason for that. Over a decade ago, this magazine featured Aaron’s ‘SYCHO8’ Holden HQ Monaro on the cover of Issue No. 15. A street-legal family cruiser powered by a tunnel-rammed 496ci big block with a NOS 250 shot on top, that thing could move — eventually, into the nines. What couldn’t move, though, was everything stopping it from going any quicker — it was far too nice to tub, let alone tear half the interior out for a roll cage.

The best course of action seemed to be for Aaron to start from scratch, essentially building a drag car he could drive on the street. Selling the Monaro for money that he could put towards the mortgage, and keeping his wife happy in the process, he spent a boring three months with nothing in the shed to tinker with. He did have a plan, though, and it centred on a battered LX Torana hatchback. The next year was spent coming up with a 10-year build plan, as well as squirreling away whatever spare coin could be put towards the ambitious project. If you could have seen the state of the Torana before Aaron got started, you’ll understand why ‘ambitious’ best describes the build.