The Bangers: 2017 V 4&Rotary S/I Champs

We don’t need to introduce an event like the V 4&Rotary Nationals South Island Champs and while us northerners have more than a handful of events to aim towards year-on-year, this is the event every southern car owner fiends for, and it’s one that is firmly etched into the ‘must attend’ section of our calendar here at NZPC.
After a successful shift from Nelson to Timaru last year, the event returned to cause all kinds of — very organized and well behaved — ruckus. While it’s a long way for a lot of northies, and some southies too, don’t sweat it, we made the journey down to the events home for the show portion of the weekend — Southern Trust Events Centre — to bring you the full results. Awards are always a controversial portion of any show, as everyone wants to and feels that they should win based on their efforts, but we can’t all be winners and someone has to take bragging rights. These usually go to those most deserving and there isn’t argument over the winner, but sometimes, there are often a few unexpected results among the crowd that will spark confused looks. It’s a matter of opinion, really, which is why you have a team of judges instead of one or two people.
Regardless, simply starting at a plain text list on a white page is pretty damn boring, so we’ve included a shit ton of images that cover off the award winners. Have a gander, ponder the results, and let us know what you think; were they all deserved, or would you have made a different pick?
Cory Wilson, Mazda RX-2 [EVLRX]
- Best RX2/616
Michael Bateman, Mazda RX-3 [WANKEL]
- Best RX3/808
Lorrie Smith, Mazda RX-4 [RX42NV]
- Best RX4/929
- RX Master
- Open Class: Best Paint
- Open Class: Best Undercarriage, Suspension and Brakes
- Open Class: Best Engine Bay
Clint Hewetson, Mazda RX-7
- Best RX7 (S4-5)
Darryn Cairncross, Mazda RX-7
- Best Late Model RX
- Best Circuit/Time Attack Car
James Patterson, Toyota KE30
- Best Rotary Conversion
Cory Wilson, Mazda R100 M10A
- Best RX Other
Hayden Murray, Ford Escort Mexico
- Best 4 Cylinder Piston
- Best 1970-1989
- Manufacturer Class: Best Ford
Leighton Hamlin, Datsun 240K GT
- Best 6 Cylinder Piston
- Best Piston Conversion
Johnny Latham, BMW E46
- Best 8 Cylinder Piston
- Race Car Awards: Best Drift Car
- Open Class: Best Engineering
Karl Shand, Mitsubishi Lancer
- Best 1990-1999
- Best Mitsubishi
- Open Class: Best Modified Interior
Vick Bhatti, Nissan GT-R
- Best 2000-2009
- Best Piston Vehicle Overall
- Best Nissan
- Open Class: Best Bodykit
Club K
- Best Club Theme/Display
- Overall Top Club
Euro Nation
- Best Club Attitude
Southern Stance
- New Club On The Block
Arno Gericke, Subaru Impreza STi [STINUR]
- Best Subaru
Graham Boyd, Toyota KE30
- Best Toyota
Tony Hill, Mazda Familia GTAE [GTAE]
- Best Mazda
Corrie De wagt, BMW E21
- Best Euro
Elysse Milne, Mazda RX-7
- Tough Street: Best Graphics
Owen Trowbridge, Subaru Legacy [H8EVO]
- Tough Street: Best Suspension/Brakes
- Tough Street: Best Display
- Tough Street: Best Power Output
Chevenne Hassan, Nissan Silvia S13
- Tough Street: Best Undercarriage
- Tough Street: Best Innovation
Khrunal Mahendra, Mitsubishi EVO X [NZEVOX]
- Tough Street: Best Build Quality
- Tough Street: Best Wheels
- Tough Street: Best Interior
- Tough Street: Best Sound Install
- Tough Street: Best Bodykit
- Tough Street: Best Paint
Tim Reinke, Toyota Starlet [1SIKKP]
- Tough Street: Best Drivers Attitude
- Tough Street: Best Engine Bay
Anthony Rohan, Toyota Corolla
- Open Class: Best Original Paint
Hallie Linell, Mazda RX-7 [CRE3PN]
- Open Class: Best Extreme Paint
Patrick Wood, Mazda RX-7
- Open Class: Best Displayed Vehicle
Jesse Lopez, Nissan 180SX
- Open Class: Best Graphics
- Open Class: Best Stance
Sam Cox, Nissan 350z
- Open Class: Best Rims & Tyres Suited to Vehicle
Michael Kerr, Mazda RX-7
- Open Class: Best Extreme Stance
Scott Vanderzee, Nissan Silvia S14.5
- Open Class: People's Choice