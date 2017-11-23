The Bangers: 2017 V 4&Rotary S/I Champs

We don’t need to introduce an event like the V 4&Rotary Nationals South Island Champs and while us northerners have more than a handful of events to aim towards year-on-year, this is the event every southern car owner fiends for, and it’s one that is firmly etched into the ‘must attend’ section of our calendar here at NZPC.

After a successful shift from Nelson to Timaru last year, the event returned to cause all kinds of — very organized and well behaved — ruckus. While it’s a long way for a lot of northies, and some southies too, don’t sweat it, we made the journey down to the events home for the show portion of the weekend — Southern Trust Events Centre — to bring you the full results. Awards are always a controversial portion of any show, as everyone wants to and feels that they should win based on their efforts, but we can’t all be winners and someone has to take bragging rights. These usually go to those most deserving and there isn’t argument over the winner, but sometimes, there are often a few unexpected results among the crowd that will spark confused looks. It’s a matter of opinion, really, which is why you have a team of judges instead of one or two people.

Regardless, simply starting at a plain text list on a white page is pretty damn boring, so we’ve included a shit ton of images that cover off the award winners. Have a gander, ponder the results, and let us know what you think; were they all deserved, or would you have made a different pick?