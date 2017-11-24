Hawaiian Treasure: '32 Coupe and '31 Model A Roadster combo

Model A

No sooner had Yoshimura completed his restoration of the old Kealoha ’32 than he came across the Okuda Model A in an old shed. It had been subject to a coating of red oxide primer, but, that aside, everything seemed in fairly good condition, and he purchased it from the family estate in 2009. As soon as Yoshimura had the Model A in his possession, he ripped into it, restoring it to the way he remembered it in the ’60s, armed with only his memory for guidance. The restoration was completed in 2010. Laurie Urlich stumbled across this one on eBay in 2012. When the penny dropped, and Laurie realized it was the same Layne Yoshimura who had sold him his beloved ’32 several years earlier, he couldn’t stop thinking about the Model A.

Six months went by, and the Model A was still available. Laurie emailed Layne to get more information and pictures of the car. All looked good. En route home from the 2014 LA Roadster Show, Laurie decided to take a detour to Honolulu to view the Model A in person. Following further thought, he approached Dan Tyler from Rocket Speed Equipment for advice. It was decided that both of them would go back to Honolulu to give the roadster a complete once-over, to see how much work would be required to get it up to scratch for compliance and certification on New Zealand roads.

It was a whirlwind 24-hour trip over a Tuesday and Wednesday — boxes were ticked, a deal was done, and several boxes of Pabst Blue Ribbon were demolished amidst arrangements to get the Model A back to New Zealand. Just four months after the Model A’s arrival in New Zealand, Dan and the team at Rocket Speed Equipment had taken care of all the modifications needed to get the Model A through LVVTA and NZTA requirements. A mere 11 months after purchasing the Okuda Model A, Laurie had both his ex-Hawaii hot rods legal for New Zealand roads, and ready to forge some more history on the other side of the globe. The metaphorical book on the history of these Hawaiian treasures may be a lengthy one, with colourful, and maybe slightly dust-covered pages, but Laurie’s still got a few more chapters left to write.