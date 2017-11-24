King Tony: the legend tells all

Earlier this year, the New Zealand speedway community was abuzz with the news that Tony Stewart would be coming to New Zealand to compete in the Porter Hire International Sprintcar Series in December this year — and bringing his legendary J&J Auto Racing sprint car, sponsored by Rush Truck Centers and Arctic Cat, with him.

So, what’s the big deal? For those in the know, it’s not so much a big deal as a massive one — the biggest deal imaginable for speedway fans in recent times. The reason is due to who Tony Stewart is. From his first venture behind the wheel, Tony has achieved something that may seem easy to comprehend on paper but that defies belief in reality — an astonishing series of race and championship titles spanning numerous racing disciplines.

It all started in 1978, when Tony started racing go-karts. As a racing-obsessed kid who religiously watched all kinds of racing with his father, Tony quickly proved his natural ability with his first championship win in 1980. Rapid progression culminated in his claiming the World Karting Association national championship in 1987.

Tony’s promising talent soon led to a step up into three-quarter midget racing, before he took the plunge in 1991, joining the ranks of United States Auto Club (USAC) racing. While he was as successful a racer as expected, his 1994 USAC National Midget Championship victory came as a precursor to an unexpected and unprecedented accomplishment the very next year. In 1995, he became the first to claim the coveted USAC Triple Crown, winning all three USAC racing divisions — Midget, Sprint, and Silver Crown — in the same season.

Tony’s obvious ability led to an IndyCar racing gig, and, while it may have been nigh-on unthinkable at the time, hindsight provides little surprise that Tony blazed straight on through the ranks, emerging as champion of the 1996–’97 Indy Racing League.

At this point, his ability became impossible to ignore and he was presented with a sidestep into Nascar, joining Joe Gibbs Racing in the 1998 Nascar Xfinity Series, before taking another step up into the big-boy league — the 1999 Nascar Cup Series, in what was then the Busch Grand National Series, where he went on to claim the Rookie of the Year award.

Through pure talent and an incredible drive to be the best he could, Tony had paved the way to his dream, and just kept on going in a two-decade career in which the past 18 years were spent competing in the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series.

With three Nascar Cup Series championships to his name and myriad other accolades, Tony has recently retired from Nascar racing to focus on running the Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) team, which he co-owns with Gene Haas, as well as his large business portfolio, which includes ownership of the All Star Circuit of Champions and Eldora Speedway, and co-ownership of Paducah International Raceway and Macon Speedway.

Tony has forged for himself a legacy as one of motor racing’s all-time greats, and his passion for open-wheel dirt-track racing is as strong as ever. It’s this passion that will be bringing him to New Zealand, to compete in the Porter Hire International Sprintcar Series. The series will open at Vodafone Speedway Western Springs on Saturday, December 9, then head south to Robertson Holden International Speedway for the mid-week round, before returning for the final round at Western Springs on Saturday, December 16. Tony will be piloting his own 900hp J&J sprint car, which is being shipped in late October to ensure it will arrive here in time, and Jimmy Carr will be travelling with Tony to ensure the car is up to the task.

Thanks to Greg Mosen, promoter for Vodafone Speedway Western Springs, we were able to interview Tony Stewart to find out a little bit more about a man who has lived the motorsport dream and made it his life.

The man himself