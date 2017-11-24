Next Level: Braden Smith's VF burnout wagon

That rear end has been effectively built around a severely narrowed Ford nine-inch diff, housing a range of bulletproof components. The 3.0:1 diff ratio ensures that the rear wheels will be able to reach speeds sufficient to generate maximum smoke on the burnout pad, and, with a full spool, Strange Engineering 35-spline axles, and a Strange Engineering billet diff yoke, everything here should be able to withstand whatever Braden can throw at it — no easy task.

The VF wagon’s factory fuel tank was also biffed, as it would be the first casualty on the burnout pad. To replace it, Braden installed a 60-litre fuel cell out of harm’s way in the cavernous boot cavity. The fuel cell is filled with methanol, and, when you take stock of the enormous Holley Dominator billet in-line fuel pump alongside it, you get an understanding of just why the diff needed to be built that tough.

Braden’s old 468ci big block remains, with a similarly staunch rotating assembly tucked away within, but the rest of it has undergone some sort of freakish mutation that not even Chernobyl could reproduce. What have Murray and Brad at Papakura Engine Specialists done? The first thing you will notice is the polished Enderle Big and Ugly injector hat adorning the Littlefield 6-71 huffer, and it isn’t just there for show. That Holley Dominator pump delivers methanol to a 14-litre surge tank in the engine bay, where a camshaft-driven Enderle mechanical fuel pump supplies torrents of high-octane fuel to the eight injector nozzles plumbed into the base of the injector hat. This thing is the real deal, having pumped out a crazy 1163hp on the engine dyno at Track Sport Engines — far more than enough to do everything Braden needs it to.