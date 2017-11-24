Special Feature: Robbie Francevic's Fairlane

Francevic vaulted onto the Aussie racing scene in 1985 — the first year the Australian Touring Car Championship (ATCC) was held under Group A rules — in an unlikely turbocharged Volvo 240T. His was an ex-Eggenberger car, out of Europe and very fast, and he was immediately competitive, eventually going on to win the 1986 ATCC. But, two decades, prior to that, Francevic was making a name for himself in his homeland, with a couple of unlikely race cars that left an indelible impression on the Kiwi motorsport scene.

The first of these was the ‘Custaxie’, a heavily modified mid-1950s Ford Customline fitted with a 427ci Galaxie motor (hence the name), with which Francevic won the 1967 New Zealand Saloon Car Championship. The second Francevic big block monster was a mighty Ford Fairlane, also 427 powered, which replaced the Custaxie in 1968. Much has been written about the Custaxie over the years, and there has even been a replica built recently, but the Fairlane has enjoyed very little media coverage and little is known about the car. However, a cool photo I was sent last year to post on theroaringseason.com prompted me to find out more.

Here is the email that accompanied that photo:

Didn’t know if / where this sort of thing might go on your site, but if you’re interested, this is a pic of Robbie Francevic and Tony Kriletich (outside Robbie’s place, from what I remember).

I’ve got pics of Tony working on the Custaxie somewhere, and some 8mm of races.

As a young thing, I spent many hours hanging around the garage watching [Tony] boring and grinding. [He] is my uncle.

