Grand Final: 2017 HSV ClubSport R8 LSA '30 Years'

At about this time, as you line up on the grid of your local circuit — because you’d only be using Track mode at the track, of course — you’ll have to begin thinking about how best the HSV Enhanced Driver Interface (EDI) system will help you drive. The lap timer is great, and handy, but if you haven’t frequented your local circuit as much you’d like, it might pay to pull up the map of the track, which will automatically log your laps based on a GPS recognition of the start/stop line. At this stage, the only main Kiwi venue missing from the system is Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell, but we understand that an upcoming upgrade will fix this.

So now that your lap times will be recorded automatically, you can concentrate on the job at hand, as well as keeping an eye on the g-forces you’re putting to each corner of the car and how many degrees of oversteer are being created for a different type of race meet. Once you’ve had your fun, simply enable data logging, insert a USB stick into the slot in the glovebox, and you can head straight home for an undoubtedly impressive slide show with the family.Even without this — albeit fun to play with — tricky gadgetry, the 2017 HSV ClubSport R8 LSA ‘30 Years’ is a must drive. The noise at start-up, the planted feeling on the road, and the immediacy of the supercharged V8 culminate in a superb sports sedan more than capable of keeping up with its European foes — and maybe even nailing a few of them to the wall. For the list price of $105,490, the HSV ClubSport R8 LSA ‘30 Years’ is a big look and offers enormous power, comfort, practicality, and build quality to those who are looking for a daily-driver with something just a bit extra.

So instead of bidding farewell, let us celebrate HSV’s 30 years of speed, noise, and fun, and wish it well for the next 30.