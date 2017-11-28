The Time Machine: Paul Adams BMW 2002

Starting out

When Paul was an apprentice carpenter, he managed to scrimp and save to buy a MkI Cortina — unbeknown to his parents. Behind the wheel of the Cortina, and with his flatmate as his ‘guardian’, Paul began to do a bit of club work and build up his experience in the driver’s seat. Before long, he realized the car needed a better suspension and wheel setup if he wanted to be competitive at club events. Given his grand salary as an apprentice carpenter, it was soon obvious that he might have to ask his parents for a helping hand, so he hatched a plan to get them on board. One slightly wet Auckland day, with Paul’s father a passenger in the Cortina, he approached a corner near their home, in Northcote on Auckland’s North Shore. The Ford flicked left and did a full 360 before Paul managed to correct the car and carry on down the road. Paul’s dad, being a conservative man without benzine running through his veins, thought they’d very nearly been hurled off the road.

He frantically asked Paul what had just happened. He explained, “That’s the trouble with this car, Dad. It’s dangerous; it sits too high, and it hasn’t got wide enough tyres. It scares me sometimes!” Paul’s father immediately said, “Well, we’ve got to fix that. What can we do?” Of course, the only way to fix these issues was to lower the suspension and put some fatter wheels on it, which Paul’s dad immediately agreed to fund. What he didn’t realize was that Paul had been practising the manoeuvre on that corner for weeks beforehand, engineering the outcome of a brand-new racing setup for the Cortina.

After around five years of competing, his parents still had no idea about his racing career — until one morning the front page of The New Zealand Herald had a picture of Paul in his Cortina on the track at Pukekohe. The first and last experience of motor sport his dad had was in our featured 2002, when Paul managed to convince him to go for a ride on some gravel roads near Matapouri, where they often stayed over summer. Following a gentle drive — by Paul’s standards — with the tail barely getting out of shape, his dad reckoned he didn’t sleep for two nights.