Highway Masala: 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally and Concours

Important event

And it was into this melting pot that I arrived for the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally and Concours Show. For me, this was — like arriving in Delhi — a new adventure, but 2017 was, in fact, the seventh edition of an increasingly important event not only for this part of the world but also on the international motoring calendar. This year, the judging team was led by chief judge Chris Kramer from Germany, and included such luminaries as Gordon Murray of McLaren Formula 1 (F1) road-car fame; Retromobile founder François Melcion; Jeremy Jackson Sytner, founder of Windsor Castle Concours of Elegance; Rolls-Royce expert par excellence Paul Wood; historic racer James Wood; Adolfo Orsi; and Quirina Louwman, who is often seen behind the wheel of her father’s XKD 606, the 1957-winning Le Mans D-Type. Obviously, there’d need to be some pretty good cars on show to satisfy the panel.

We weren’t disappointed by the vehicles gathered under the shadow of India Gate, the Lutyens-designed war memorial constructed between 1921 and 1931. The wonderful display included the Maharajah of Jodhpur’s 1939 Lagonda V12 Rapide, along with his 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental; a couple of lovely Silver Ghosts; a 1939 Delahaye roadster by Figoni et Falaschi; and a 1928 Ford Model A wedding car with brass body, rich interior, and louvred windows, so that the bride can see out but no one can see in. Truly, there was a huge variety of cars on display, many of which had been delivered to India when new, among them the Best in Show winner — an amazing 1933 Minerva Type AL, a seven-passenger limo originally the property of Mohammad Amir Ahmad Khan, the Raja Sahib of Mahmudabad. One of just 33 ALs ever built, this was the grandest, most luxurious, and most expensive of any to leave the Belgian carrossier.