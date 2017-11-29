Rebirth of a Legend: Jaguar XKSS

The name ‘Giltrap’ will be familiar to a great number of Kiwis. Joint managing director of the Giltrap Group Michael Giltrap has spent his life surrounded by cars. The newest, the best, the quickest. He’s heard every reason to buy (and probably not to buy) a car: it’s practical, it’s fast, it’s fun. And, of course, there are more than a few reasons you’d buy the XKSS — the history, the racing pedigree, the provenance. But there are few more noble reasons to buy a car than the fact that Steve McQueen owned one and how cool that makes this car. And that’s the reason Michael couldn’t turn down the opportunity to buy the icon. We had a chat to him, and got his take on what it’s like to own a legend.

New Zealand Classic Car: How did you come to own a 2017 XKSS?

Michael Giltrap: We were very lucky to be offered the opportunity to own the car by John Edwards [managing director of Special Vehicle Operations at Jaguar], who was very keen to see one of the cars end up on this side of the world. Being the continuation of the Le Mans–winning D-Type and the first supercar, but perhaps, above all, the fact that McQueen owned one, it was just too compelling to turn down.

How involved were you during the build of the XKSS?

I went up to the Jaguar Land Rover Classic factory a couple of times while the car was being built. The most difficult decision to be made was the colour. Although British Racing Green was in the mix, I landed on the silver, as I felt the lines of the car were best displayed with that colour, and it really showcased the rivet and panel work that has gone into building this car.

What are your plans for the XKSS now that it’s here in New Zealand?

Look, we’ll probably enjoy it on odd occasions, but the idea is to show the car off as much as we can by sending it around the country to Jaguar dealers, so that all Kiwis have the opportunity to see the car.

What are your thoughts on the remanufacture of classics by the manufacturers? Do you think it detracts from the originals?

I’m obviously a benefactor of this movement, so I think [that] while there’s still great value in the originals, these new-old cars might make the originals even more attractive by bringing the spotlight to them.