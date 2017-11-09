Meremere blows cobwebs off for 2017–18

Missing out on Saturday’s Test and Tune day due to the weather certainly had an impact on Sunday’s racing, as with all the new combinations put together over the winter, it was not ideal to go straight into all-out racing, but such is life …

Barry Plumptons new car was one of the most impressive pieces of gear out, and according to one of the crew, it was purchased from Saudi Arabia. ‘The Bullet’, a 1968 Camaro Pro Mod, was built by Jerry Bickel Race Cars and is packed with a monster 959ci nitrous-snorting mountain motor — a sure step up from his already-impressive Monte Carlo which ran over 800 cubes of nitrous-assisted mountain!