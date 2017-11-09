Super Saloon Shootout: Burger King Pro Dirt series opener

They need to as well, as there’s never a shortage of these at a meeting — depending on track condition, you can use an outside right in one heat!

The fields in the Burger King Pro Dirt series are split into three groups of 11 — group A sponsored by The Moving Company, group B sponsored by ITM, and group C sponsored by Edwards Transport Ltd.

Racing is similarly divided into three separate heats, with two races per group. Heat one comprises of group A and B, heat two comprises of group C and B, and heat three comprises of group A and C.

After the three heats, all the drivers’ points are tallied up, and the top 12 automatically go into the main. The rest must run in the B main, and top 12 of these will go into the feature making up the 24 cars.

All up, we were looking at 23 cars in the feature — all the top dogs managed to make it, but how many would make it to the end? Not as many as most would expect … or eight, to be exact.