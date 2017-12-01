Conservative Elegance: 1957 Buick Roadmaster

Featured Roadmaster

According to the owners of our featured 1957 Buick Roadmaster, Shaun and Rita Eastell

“Burger King has got a lot to answer for in our house. That is where the Buick story began”. Way back — when it featured the old chequerboard vinyl and chrome, with rock ’n’ roll photos and ’50s car brochure shots — the burger joint was a drop-in treat. Whilst queuing one day and perusing the literature on the walls, Shaun spied a beautiful sleek, long and low stunner that really caught his eye — a 1957 Buick Roadmaster. That was that! The poster had him dreaming at every subsequent visit.

Many years later, after a long flight, he got lost and arrived late one night at a relative’s home in New Jersey, USA. It had been a tiring day, and after a quick catch up, the ladies retired for the evening. Alas, that left the boys to their own devices, and as they didn’t feel sleepy, out came Jack’s finest. Shortly after, the topic of choice became classic cars, and a discussion ensued about their likes and dislikes. After he’d proclaimed his love for the above-mentioned vehicle, Billy (Shaun’s relative) asked if he would like to take a look at one in the metal. Silly question! The next morning found them at the home of Billy’s close friends — a New Jersey police officer with a keen interest in classic cars and motorcycles.

Lo and behold, there it was: an extremely tidy example that he had acquired from a nearby house. Since owning the car he had completed some minor mechanical repairs and maintenance to get the engine running, after it had sat for 25 years in a garage with a bent valve, and he was now enjoying it with his young family. Shaun was impressed with the gorgeous sleek lines of the Roadmaster, and was even more impressed when he stood alongside it. After lunch and a few beers, Shaun left them with the suggestion that if ever they were to sell the car, could he and Rita have first option?