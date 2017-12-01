Flat out!: Burger King Pro Dirt Super Saloons at Gisborne

The B main represented the last chace to make it to the final, and with just 12 cars in the field, it was all on! Steve Flynn (5B) sat on pole, with Johnny Browne (95B) in second and Josh Boulton (891C) in third, and all the way up from the south. By the end of it, it was Hawke’s Bay boy Jonny Browne (95B) taking the honours, with fellow Bay driver Steve Flynn (5B) placing second, and Josh Boulton (891C) finishing third. It wasn’t Mick Quin’s day at all, as he failed to finish the race.