Spring fling: good times roll at IHRA NZ Spring Nationals

And in Top Alcohol, it was more top-end action, with Chris Johnson rattling off consistent 5.5s at nearly 260mph, and the rebodied Altered of team Alsop staying firmly in the sixes, but clearly on form and hopefully ready to dip back into the fives this season.

A solid day’s racing saw the 2018–18 NZ IHRA National Series wrapped up for the year, and ready to return to the strip at the IHRA Wellington Invasion / Comp Meet 2 over the weekend of January 13–14, 2018.