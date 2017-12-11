Wild history: the drug-smuggling brothers that won at Le Mans

The Whittingtons clearly live outside of the rules, and that attitude transferred into their racing where cars were run without any sponsors at all, or those that were found on the cars, completely fake — notable was C.W. Cobb, a suntan lotion distributor that would later be found to be a shell company for a $300 million pot smuggling ring. They would even go as far to hire models to spray perfume on fans claiming it to be one of their sponsors new products, for a company that didn't exist, and using relabelled from genuine brands.

C.W. Cobb, a Fort Lauderdale suntan lotion distributor who was later convicted of running a $300 million pot smuggling ring uncovered during a federal probe dubbed "Operation Sunburn."They were known to bend the rules, too, after a restoration team taking car of the Le Mans-winning Kremer 935 K3 found a large empty cavity in the driver's side sill. Consulting with mechanics and crew members that worked on the car after it had moved to the U.S., it was revealed that a nitrous oxide kit had been added to bump the already 750hp package upwards of 1000hp, an act that would regularly see the car roll across the finish line completely destroyed after the $40,000 engine had let go — there were most certainly there for a good time, not a long time.