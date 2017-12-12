Look good, drive better: southern-battler S13

“The first one was a mix of a road car and track car which I’d had since I was quite young. After a few years, I wanted to keep going bigger, and better, but it reached a point where it wasn’t worth continuing on that car, and [it was] better to start from scratch,” Russell recalls. “So, while the first was still for sale, I picked up this rolling body from Turners which had been in a police chase with the original owner, and started redoing all the stuff that I didn’t like from the first time around.”

While not a mechanic or fabricator by trade, Russell wanted to really push his skill set and learn all that was possible from this new car. Which is why, where we would normally mention who had done what on each aspect of the car, the short and sharp of it is that mostly everything is a result of his own handiwork. “I just jumped off the deep end and got stuck into it,” he says.