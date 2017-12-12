Push it to the limit: Group B TA64 Celica

While he sat out rallying from then on (aside from the 1989 season at the wheel of a BFMR Mazda), Ross continued to crew for Allport, perhaps importantly, through the Group B years. It’s a legacy that Ross confirms provided the impetus to embark on his own build some two decades later, although, at the time, he confirms that he thought his aspirations would extend no further than something more easily attainable, like the Group B-spec RX-7 of Allport he wrenched on.

With seven genuine cars remaining of the 30 or so Celica’s built, finding and buying the real deal is next to impossible. And while it’s easy to write Ross’ immaculate example off as ‘just another replica’, the truth is that this car is strikingly close to the real thing. Beginning life as a 1981 SA60 Celica with a humble 1S-U resting between the strut towers, the initial plan was a more modest Group 4–style build, with a naturally aspirated two-litre and 16-valve head, to take on the BDA Escorts in classic rallying. The story of things getting out of hand is all too common, and, somewhere along the way, it was pointed out that, hey, a proper ex-works Group B engine can be sourced, and, by the way, there’s these guys in Finland who’ve restored a couple of these with excellent documentation of their builds … The Celica’s future as one of the planet’s most faithful Group B replicas was sealed.