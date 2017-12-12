Turning the clock back to 2011 for 2018

The only change to the RB32 combination for 2018 has been the addition of 1kW (we kid you not). But when you and the tuner Dtech have sunken this much time into developing a package this capable, all the hard work has been done tenth fold. The basis is a dry sumped RB30 block with billet Nitto 3.2-litre stroker kit, topped off with a heavily modified RB26 head. Combined with the Borg Warner 83/75, and Full Race twin-scroll manifold, Dave has managed to have full boost waiting under Bruce's foot before 3000RPM, delivering a huge amount of torque all the way to 7000, tapering off before banging the 7900RPM rev limiter. Exactly how much torque that is Bruce is unsure; "We set the head and cams up different to most peoples, with a big focus on mid range, not big lumpy cams to make a Facebook number. It's the complete opposite of a light switch, delivering smooth, and angry power. This might sound a bit arrogant, but plenty of others throw loads of money at them, and get a poor result, I think we got it pretty bang on." Bang on enough that the amount of torque produced shuts the dyno down. Put it this way, it makes more than an LS7 from a Super Tourer.