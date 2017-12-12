Yazi®: LS-powered, Rocket Bunny-clad 180SX

There tends to be a natural order to things, especially when building a car. Take one that’s stock, or thereabouts, and promise yourself that it will be kept in one piece and used for regular driving duties. But, inevitably, that promise will only last until the undying urge to tinker takes over, and you find yourself spending almost every waking hour dreaming about all the rad shit that you want to install, switch out for, and fabricate — and dreaming it right down to the finest of details.

So, buying perhaps the most sought-after and recognized bodykit in the world for a car that you don’t even own and equally optimistically dropping stacks of cash to own a motor never intended to be fitted to said car — well, that all falls a bit outside the natural order. But Elliot Brown didn’t take such decisions lightly, and, as he tells us, he knew three things: (1) he had always wanted to own a 180SX; (2) he had always wanted to own a V8-powered example; and (3) since he had first laid eyes on the Rocket Bunny V2-kitted 180 of Bad Quality fame, he had known it would be the only kit to adorn the exterior of a car of his, and, of course, he knew that, as per Rocket Bunny artisan Kei Miura’s own recommendation, the arches would be filled by suitable-size Work Wheels. And all that while keeping it street legal, with the intention of also seeing it driven like hell out on the track. Simple ask, right?