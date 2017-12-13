Dirt circus: Mike Peffers experiences the Baja 1000

For Mike Peffers, the Baja 1000 experience has been a must-do for decades.

“Rolling the clock back to the late ’70s, I was in a picture theatre in Lower Hutt, to see some movie that I don’t recall; the trailer was a short movie that would start my bucket list before I knew I had one,” he recalls. “It featured some mad guys racing dirt bikes, VWs, and beach buggies down the Baja peninsula. They were taking part in the SCORE Baja 1000. I didn’t have clue where Baja was, but I wanted to see it firsthand and be a part of that event.”

For 2017, he was fortunate enough to have the stars align and be presented with the opportunity to attend the most recent Baja 1000, and he didn’t just soak it all up — he documented his experience to be shared with the readers of NZV8.