Making waves: Tune Technic now offers dyno tuning

Finding the right person to trust when tampering around in your car’s ECU can be daunting, and it’s the kind of task you really want a pro to be undertaking. Auckland-based tuning company Tune Technic has been on the scene since 2014 offering onsite chip tuning, as owner David Wallace explains: “Aucklanders are time poor, convenience is everything, so we decked out a van for mobile tuning a huge range of makes and models onsite at the customer's home or business. Onsite chip tunes can still be customised for the vehicle — it’s definitely not a generic solution — and all of our tuning files are tried and tested with great results.”
But with a growing demand from owners of modified cars knocking at the door, Tune Technic have now diversified their services into dyno tuning, something that David has crafted his skill around since getting into the industry back in 2002. “There seemed to be a lack of trusted tuners in Auckland and the phone calls just kept on coming,” says David, “So we did it and now have a custom-built dyno tuning facility in Glendene, Auckland.
@tunetechnic helping us get the Evo ready for the upcoming race season. #dragracing #dragevo #mitsubishi #mitsi #turbosmart #4g63 #4banger #tunetechnic #turbosmart Turbosmart #engineeredtowin #teamturbosmart #progate50 Tune TechnicPosted by Hytech Engines on Monday, September 25, 2017
Dyno tuning means cars that have been modified can realize full potential by crafting the ultimate customized tune to suit those modifications, with a focus on optimum performance while maintaining safety and longevity within the vehicle's capabilities — it’s also the best way to visually see the before and after results of any modification you may make, and you can judge the real way by feeling how it drives afterwards.
Tune Technics dyno is a top-of-the-line unit that caters to four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive applications, and with extensive first-hand experience with all factory and aftermarket ECUs and ECU tuning software / hardware, you are guaranteed to receive impressive results on a massive range of vehicles — since the dyno was installed, we’ve already seen a huge influence of dyno sheets hitting the NZ Performance Car desk with Tune Technic’s name adorning the top.
It is clear that David is passionate about what he does and continues to expand the options available to his customers. If you’re in the market for the following, give Tune Technic a call:
- Chip tuning
- Dyno tuning (factory and aftermarket)
- Onsite chip tuning
- Mail order ECU remapping
- DIY programming
Tune Technic
143E Hepburn Rd, Glendene,
Auckland 0602, New Zealand
+64 9 2133266
tunetechnic.co.nz