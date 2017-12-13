Running wild: Hi-Power-built 500kW RB26 S15

Now, this might sound like a dream build situation to most, but being able to piece together your dream S15 street car — while someone else is picking up the bill — becomes a case of knowing just how far to actually take it, especially when the owner is more than willing to go the full nine yards. But clearly the Hi-Power boys figured out that fine line and, in only five months, turned the S15 around, building a proper street brawler with more than enough kick waiting under the right foot to keep even Dom happy.

Hell, Brian’s Supra probably never made the kinds of numbers this RB26 is capable of. While the shell might have arrived at Hi-Power with no engine, the owner did have a built RB26 ready to go in — or so he thought. A quick strip-down revealed the 26 to be a complete basket case, with a mismatch of parts.