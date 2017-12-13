Street fightin’: eighth-mile brawl at Port Road Drags

The makeshift drag strip down Port Road, in the industrial suburb of Seaview, is a far cry from the prepped and mirror-smooth surfaces of a proper strip, and that’s the appeal of an event like this. There’s something about being able to fry the tyres and punch the gas pedal through the firewall on a stretch of public road that would normally be speed limited. And what a sight it makes for!

Check out the gallery below for a bunch of shots from the event, and make sure to grab a copy of NZV8 Issue No. 153 — our MASSIVE summer edition — for the full article.

