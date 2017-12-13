Weekend Warrior: Rohit's 340kW Evo 6

And how long was it before you ended up with this Evo?

After the Mazda, I had a couple of turbo Subarus, but the last Legacy [that] I owned started sounding a bit rattly, and this Evo came up for a very reasonable price, so that was it.

Did you always intend to modify it, and to this extent?

The initial plan was just the usual bolt-ons and seeing how we went from there. I then started hanging out with the Untamed Motorsport crew, particularly Carl (JRCOZY) and Chris (Al4SPN). That caused things to escalate quickly ... I picked up the turbo, and we decided to see what the stock block and ECU could manage. The block decided to self-ventilate and instead of building the usual 2.3-litre stroker motor, we did some research and sourced a few parts through Alex from Moonlight Racing to piece together a 2.4-litre using a 4G64 block.