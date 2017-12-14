Cruise Mode: sleeper MZ11 Soarer

NZ Performance Car: Hi, Tom. How did you get into cars, and what was your first?

Tom: Hi, guys. I have been a petrolhead since I was in my teens. Initially, it was motorbikes, then go-karts, and a paddock-basher Mini — all sorts. When it came time to get my licence, I got a trusty old 1987 Nissan Navara diesel ute, and slapped on my first-ever custom turbo kit for 20psi of hilarity.

Nice! What made you buy the Soarer, and how long have you had it?

I’ve owned it for four years now, after originally stumbling across it while browsing for parts to go on my other factory turbo ’83 Soarer (which is being restored). It had been in storage since 1994 with 73,000km on the clock, having survived the Christchurch earthquake with only a few scratches and bumps. I love the boxy ’80s shape, plush velour, and chrome trimming that sets it off — knowing that Toyota has this exact model in their museum adds a bit of bragging rights too [laughs].