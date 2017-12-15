Packing heat: burnout insanity at NZBC 4.0

Following its introduction to the Kiwi automotive events calendar earlier in 2017, the New Zealand Burnout Championship (NZBC) has lived up to its name, providing a burnout championship with rounds that have covered the country across both the North and South Island. Kicking off at Masterton Motorplex, on the brand-new purpose-built burnout pad, the show headed north to Taupo’s Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park for round two, before travelling to the extreme end of the country — The Rock Riverside Speedway just outside Invercargill, for the third round.

All the while, the show included two Australian heavy hitters, in the form of Andrew Lynch’s notorious ‘LYNCHY’ Corolla, and Sam Surace’s tough ‘MADSAM’ Ford Capri, along with a local contingent of burnout heavyweights determined to claim the country’s inaugural national championship crown.

NZBC 4.0 took place on the long-established pad at Meremere Dragway, south of Auckland, representing the final NZBC round for the year before the final round, which is to be held in March of 2018. And what the Meremere pad lacked in size, relative to the others, it more than made up for in tough competitors — this was exactly the kind of burnout assault the fans had trekked along to witness!