S/I Champs 2017: someone actually did an AU front-swap

What most won’t know is that prior to the front-swap, the car ran a full M-spec kit and a gaggle of 15-inch Japanese wheels as a fun toy in Timm’s collection. Not meaning a lot to him, it was a “no brainer” to do and Timm tells us that it got way too much attention for the amount of effort that went into it considering the quality of cars surrounding it, but how could it not, considering the unimaginable had been achieved.



It’s the kind of thing you love for the simple fact that you hate it, and that seemed to be the general response, as Timm explains: “Most people either took the side of the Skyline, and said I ruined the Nissan name, or took the side of the Falcon, and said that I ruined the Ford name. End of the day, it was all purely for a laugh.”

This piece appeared as a vehicle spotlight in the NZ Performance Car coverage of the 2017 V 4 & Rotary South Island Champs — grab a copy of issue No. 254 for the full event