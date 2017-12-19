dB master: Put your money where the sound is

Technology is one hell of a thing — it moves fast, really fast, and even if you’ve only been out of the game for a year or two, the rate at which the audio industry continues to change will have left you behind in the dirt. Gone are the days of banging in chump change for a single-DIN CD player at your local swap meet, installing a pair of six-by-nines in whatever way you could get them to fit, letting an 18-inch big pumper free-float in the boot, and trying to tuck a mono-block amp that weighs more than your typical boat anchor under the passenger seat. You’ve got to know what you’re doing — and what you’re using — to piece together a true show-stopping, window-shattering, audio-sexual weapon.

So, to fill you in on where to find the latest and greatest audio products on the market, we’ve asked the experts around the country what the lowdown is to put together a Christmas wish list that will make even the most hardcore of audiophiles smile. Now all you’ve got to do is put your money where the sound is.