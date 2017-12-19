S/I Champs 2017: Street and track [Day one and two]

Credit is due to the team behind the event, as, although very much a big name in the scene, the track day never felt commercialized and maintained a grass-roots feel — there really is nothing better than piling into your mate’s car five-up and smashing out a few hectic pulls in the cruising sessions.

Naturally, as the day came to a close, those show entrants who’d been brave enough to thrash their car all day made their way across town to set up while we sat under whatever shade we could find, in awe of the day’s events — we were tired, burnt to a crisp, hungry, but still eager to head to the show to get a peep at what would be going down the next day, so we could do it all over again.