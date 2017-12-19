S/I Champs 2017: Showtime [Day three]

As we departed Timaru on the Monday followed by a few shouts of “Timaz hard” from the locals that remained, it was like it had all never happened. Timaru was transformed back to a sleepy southern coastal town for another year — and we pondered our final thoughts about the weekend before boarding a flight home. It’s a hard thing to sum up, really, as there’s a whirlwind of emotions to be had, but, if we had to boil it down to one simple statement, it would be this: the south knows how to party.

With the 2018 dates now announced, we’ll catch you all back down there to do it all again …