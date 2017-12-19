Sprint stars: Porter Hire International Sprint Car Series round two

The final qualifier had Tony Stewart running hard from the back of the field while trying to pass Greg Pickerill (18P), who went wide — with nowhere to go, Stewart met the wall and ended up in a spectacular roll that put him out for the night.

And, as it came time for the feature race, it was anyone’s guess as to how things would pan out. How many cars would even finish? Michael Pickens (54A) sat on pole, followed by Jamie Larsen (1NZ) — 30 laps of pure adrenaline, and for a surprise finish as Shane Stewart (2USA) saw out his mission to eventually pass them both for the win.