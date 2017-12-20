Head games: what you need to know about cylinder heads

So you want more power? Of course you do. If you’re keen on the idea, it’s likely you’ll already have covered the first and easiest steps — intake and exhaust. The efficiency of an internal combustion engine can be improved through better-flowing intake, and with exhaust set-ups optimized for the engine’s characteristics and intended usage.

If such avenues have been pursued and you still want more power, what can you do? In addition to revising the camshaft events, one of the best methods of bolt-on power relates to the cylinder heads. Whether this means swapping the existing items for better-flowing factory castings, having the existing intake and exhaust ports modified, or going for aftermarket bolt-on items, optimization of cylinder head airflow has the potential for significant gains.

We are lucky enough to be enjoying somewhat of a golden age in terms of the automotive aftermarket, with affordable performance parts for almost every conceivable engine. However, in the case of the more popular options — such as GM’s LS series, the old faithful Chev small blocks and big blocks, and Ford’s Cleveland and Windsor small blocks — the market may appear to be saturated.

How do you choose the best aftermarket option for your combination, and how do you know what to look for? It is important to make as informed a decision as you can, based not only on the heads you are looking towards, but the existing combination to which they will be added.

Why is this? The cylinder heads determine the engine’s performance characteristics from idle all the way through to redline, not just in terms of outright power but in allowing the nature of power delivery that is sought. Improved throttle response, ‘fatter’ power and torque curves, and peak horsepower can all be generated through selecting the right cylinder heads for the engine combination. However, in order to do that, it is important to focus on the overall characteristics and not on just one specific figure, such as peak flow.

Like many other things in life, the decision to swap cylinder heads does require at least a basic understanding of what you’re working with — not only in terms of the existing cylinder head, but also of the overall engine combination. Without that baseline information, any modification will be a lesson in trial and error. It is impossible to overstate the importance of ensuring that the cylinder heads selected are correct for the existing combination. Looking further into this requires considering specifications around the camshaft events, the existing pistons and compression ratio, and the intended purpose of the engine.

Kevin Ban, from Horsepower Heads, says:

“When choosing a cylinder head for an application, the first consideration is the intake runner, as this will have the most influence on engine performance. When planning your build, be mindful that the entire runner, from the plenum, or bell mouth, down to the valve, needs to match your application properly. The motor doesn’t know you have a separate head and a manifold; it just sees a column of air/fuel. Choosing the pair together to match one another and to match your engine design is very important.

“Total runner length, average runner cross-section, and airflow are the major ingredients that determine the power curve — assuming you get the cam and exhaust correct. A loose guideline for determining power potential based on flow figures is: horsepower = two times flow (at 28” test pressure) at peak lift, for a pump-gas, street-style build; and possibly up to 2.4 times flow for an alcohol-burning, high-compression build such as a sprintcar engine.”