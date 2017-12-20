Strip show: quarter-mile battle at NZDRA Central Nationals

The NZDRA Central Nationals, held at Masterton Motorplex over December 9–10, represented a jump straight into the deep end of the 2017–18 season. With 172 cars entered and clear skies above Masterton, a solid event was on the cards, and that’s what was delivered. In addition, Bob Wilton had advised a $5000 cash reward to any door car that managed to crack a five-second pass, and although the competition wasn’t heavy — with just Barry Plumpton, Nigel Dixon, and the Dobson boys shooting it out — a five was a pretty big ask.