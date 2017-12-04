1st Three: Origins of the Audi RS Advant

For many moons now, the humble station wagon has been a place for families to bond on the long drive to Bonny Doon. Much like our cover car this month, the likes of the Holden Kingswood were classically a tool for children, dogs, garden implements, and pieces of furniture to be lugged from schools, beaches, and baches all across this nation of ours, and lugged in wallowy comfort. But there’s another side to the modern shooting brake (which must be about the best term for any type of car). A snap poll of those within your immediate vicinity who have an interest in cars will inevitably reveal one thing to be true. Simply ask them this: if they could have one car to complete every task, from supermarket shopping to towing the boat, hauling kids, and competing in track days, what would it be? Dollars to doughnuts, a good portion of your respondents will answer with some type of station wagon.

It might be an AMG, with both the C- and E-Types having their own version. Or, sticking closer to home, some might opt for the HSV Tourer. If you’re more of a realist, perhaps you could choose a Subaru and get an older Legacy GT (I simply can’t bring myself to endorse the name ‘Levorg’).

But I’d suggest a fair portion of respondents will mention something beginning with a big ‘RS’. While the current range of RS wagons is considered by many to be the pinnacle of performance and practicality, that’s not just a formula Audi has stumbled into. There’s a bit of heritage there, and we were lucky enough to gather together in one place the first three RS cars ever built and spend the day discovering how Audi came to corner this very important and very quick segment of the market.

‘RS’ stands for the German word rennsport, which translates to ‘racing sport’, making the RS moniker quite clear in its intentions — to go fast.