A great way to move: 1974 HQ Holden Kingswood Station Wagon

The new HQ made the earlier HK, HT, and HG models look rather agricultural by comparison, and it was hailed as the most significant Holden since the FX. Holden’s new HQ model line-up included a sedan, station wagon, and coupé version, as well as the first Statesman, Sandman ute and panel van, and Holden’s first cab/chassis truck. The Holden HQ remained in production for three years, and featured ‘specials’ such as the Vacationer pack, the more performance-enhanced Holden SS, and a 25th Anniversary Premier in 1973.

In 1971, rationalization played a key role in HQ production as manufacturing was scaled down, with Monaro coupés being built at Dandenong and Pagewood only. In 1972, General Motors Australia closed the Mosman Park plant, halting vehicle assembly in Western Australia. Panel-van manufacture at Pagewood commenced from April 1973 for just 12 months only, while Monaro production ended at Dandenong in November 1973, and the remaining passenger-vehicle manufacture was wound up in April 1974 at that plant.

Following on from the HQ, the HJ–Z series saw further rationalization. Final utility assembly at Dandenong was in September 1976, while HZ assembly ended in December 1977. HZ production was wound up at Pagewood in October 1978 and at Acacia Ridge in the same month in 1979. Elizabeth continued on as the sole manufacturer and final assembler of the traditional Holden until the end in March 1980.