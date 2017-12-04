Classic Summer Combo: 1955 Packard Four Hundred & Oxford Caravan

Caravanning is such a personal thing, and while the retro diner look was pretty cool, it needed a few changes to ensure it was something that could be lived with longer term. Being practical folk, they used it for a bit — OK, pretty much every weekend for the first year — while they decided what worked for them and what didn’t, and made little changes along the way.

In the end, there was nothing major that needed doing other than just a few cosmetic tweaks to suit their tastes. Some seating was removed, and a new double bed was fitted before the flooring came up, and the black-and-white checked lino went down. The wardrobe was converted into a pantry, and a better-sized fridge was installed, so that they could have extended holidays in their new home away from home. Mike had finished the exterior to his usual high standard, with all his trademark touches: flawless panel and paint; just the right amount of chrome and stainless; and, of course, 1959 Cadillac tail lights.

What she didn’t have, though, was an awning, which was a must-have for Paula and Craig, so they had one made in a style to complement the classic lines of the old Oxford. It has transformed the caravan, giving them so much more space. They use it as an outdoor kitchen, and, of course, it provides great shelter from the weather, too. Memphis Belle made quite an impact at last year’s Beach Hop, complete with a few period props, and she drew plenty of attention and offers to buy as well, some for a lot more than what they have invested, but she is definitely a keeper.