Patagonia Roadtrip: driving a classic V8 muscle car from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia

Seaweed, steamer ducks, and sea lions

It’s a slow and painful drive on a seemingly endless gravel road to reach Bahía Bustamante, 100km south of Camarones. This tiny town, with a population of 40, is dedicated to the harvest of seaweed for use in the food and cosmetics industries. We meet Matias Soriano, whose family founded the town, and who has lived and worked here for more than 50 years. Matias is doing a brilliant job of developing the town as an ecotourism destination. We check into one of four beautifully recycled houses just metres from the sea, and spend the evening talking and learning about the rich past and present of this surprising and beautiful bay.

After breakfast, Matias takes us out in the Zodiac. We skim over the water and cross the bay to visit some of the rocky islands. At Bird Island, we see penguins, cormorants, Antarctic pigeons, and the hilarious steamer duck. The steamer is a flightless duck that uses its feet as paddles. They look like they are desperately trying to fly, but remain fixed to the water and seemingly left behind by evolution! The next island is a sea-lion colony, with many animals from pups to adults. Around the back of the island, we put on snorkel gear and jump into the freezing water. Immediately, a couple of sea lions come to investigate. It’s an incredible experience to be with them underwater as they swim and perform acrobatics with speed and grace.

Next stop is San Julian, that famous spot where Magellan landed. As well as the first encounter with the giant-sized Indians, Magellan was witness to the first mass and first mutiny on Argentine soil. Here, we meet Ernesto, aka Barnacle Bill, our gregarious host at the Kau Yenu posada. With his white beard, weathered skin, and rolling Rs he sure seems like an old sea captain, but in fact has never been to sea. He tells us that if he doesn’t see us on our way back, he will see us in heaven: “I’ll have a hosteria there,” he announces confidently.The San Julian coast is rugged and spectacular. We drive the coastal road and explore deserted beaches and take in stunning views. We come to a lighthouse staring out at the endless sea and sky. The horizon separates the sky from the dark, mysterious ocean. It’s windy, wild, and breathtakingly beautiful. On this lonely lighthouse, someone has spray-painted, “If you love someone set them free, if they come back they are yours, if not, tough shit!” Seems a pretty appropriate reflection from this desolate and mesmerizing spot.