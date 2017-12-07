Heated: Drift South round two

The crowd that were brave enough to stay the duration of day — most resorting to hiding under the grandstand to avoid the heat of the sun — were treated to a decisive battle between teammates Dan “tikka masala” Currie and Brogan “Bogan” Mooney in the You Break We Fix S15s. There was no love shown between the pair, though, with an extremely aggressive battle taking way before the decision was made by a self-inflicted (and very rare) mistake from Dan, running shallow through the right-to-left transition into corner two. The mistake left Brogan to sail home in first.

Drift South picks up again in the new year (January 27) for round three at Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Christchurch — jump onto the Facebook event for further details.