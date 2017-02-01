The Show: 2017 V 4&Rotary Nationals

It was cool to see a big collection of cars making their way to the event from the far reaches of the country. The show was all the better for it, and it showed a shift towards the golden era of build-hype builds being unveiled at Nats again, not just for the ’gram.

Thank you to all the people we yarned with on the day at our stand and throughout the halls. This is a firmly etched event on our calendars and helps new and old get amongst the little world we’ve all built around combustion-powered vehicles.