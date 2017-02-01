The awards: 2017 V 4&Rotary Nationals

Nationals is that date everyone in the car world works towards on the calendar, it serves as a great deadline motivator — especially two weeks out when the cars still in bits — and this year was no exception; the 2017 V 4&Rotary Nationals was without a doubt filled with big builds, unexpected radness, and a whole lot of sweet vibes.
In the excitement of it all, catching all the award winners can be a struggle. There are so many crazy achievements deserving of awards with a limited number to hand out. If you missed them, don’t sweat it because we were there with pen and paper in hand to get you every winner. With that in mind, staring at a plain text list on a white page is pretty damn boring, so we’ve done all the hard work for you and included a shit ton of images that put a ‘face’ to the name for each of the award winners.
Check it out below!
Rotary Class
Bevan Aymes — Mazda RX-2
- RX Master [V Energy Drink]
- Best RX2/616 [NZ Car Parts Auckland]
- Open Class: Best Paint [Meguiar's]
- Open Class: Best Engine Bay [Kiwi Plates]
Brett Dyson — Mazda RX-3 (RX3SP)
- Best RX3/808 [Meguiar's]
Lorrie Smith — Mazda RX-4 (RX42NV)
- Best RX4/929 [The Rock FM]
- Open Class: Best Undercarriage, suspension and Brakes [Mi Physio]
Podge Reid — Mazda RX-7 (MPRSEV)
- Best RX7 (S1-3) [Kiwi Plates]
- Open Class: Best Modified Interior [NAC Insurance]
David Matehaere — Mazda RX-7 (13B2NV)
- Best RX7 (S4-5) [NZ Car Parts Auckland]
Jefferson Kirk — Mazda RX-8 (ROT8NG)
- Best Late Model RX [The Bling Company]
Jamie Walden — Mazda 323 (NSECUR)
- Best RX323 [NZ Performance Car]
‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett — Mazda MX-5 (RADBUL)
- Best Rotary Conversion [NAC Insurance]
- Race Car Class: Best Drift Car [360 Link]
Jarred Webber — Toyota Hilux
- Best Commercial RX [360 Link]
- Mini Truck Class: Best Mini Truck Overall [V Energy Drink]
Piston Class
Kerry Martin — Datsun 1600 (SQWRT)
- Best Piston Vehicle Overall [V Energy Drink]
- Best 4 Cyl Piston [NZ Performance Car]
- Best Pre 1969 [The Bling Company]
- Best Piston Conversion [NAC Insurance
Iain Clegg — Nissan R33 GT-R (XTR33M)
- Best 6 Cyl Piston [NAC Insurance]
Heino Wendzich — Nissan S14
- Best 8 Cyl Piston [The Rock FM]
Alex MacAskill — Toyota Corolla SR Coupe (2R20SR)
- Best 1970-1989 [Meguiar's]
Tony Hill — Mazda Familia GT-Ae (GTAE)
- Best 1990-1999 [360 Link]
Russell Clarke — Subaru Impreza WRX STI (DAEM0N)
- Best 2000-2009 [NZ Car Parts Auckland]
- Manufacturer Class: Best Subaru [NAC Insurance]
Karl Harris — Toyota Hilux (ILOLUX)
- Best Commercial Piston [The Rock FM]
Richard Gebhardt — Volkswagen Golf R (XX13XX)
- Best 2010+ [Custom Coatings]
Club Awards
Disruptive
- Best Club Theme/Display [Custom Shirts NZ]
Untamed
- Best Club Attitude [Prowear]
Rotor West
- New Club On The Block [NZ Performance Car]
NZ Fijian Car Club
- Overall Top Club [V Energy Drink]
Manufacturer Class
Russell Clarke — Subaru Impreza WRX STI (DAEM0N)
Best Subaru [NAC Insurance]
Colin Abah — Honda Civic (JTUNE)
- Best Honda [Meguiar's]
Chris Sahota — Nissan Silvia S14
- Best Nissan [NZ Performance Car]
Chris Burrett — Mazda Familia GT-Ae (AL4SPN)
- Best Mazda [V Energy Drink]
Adin Saunders — Ford Cortina (QONUP)
- Best Ford [Custom Shirts NZ]
- Open Class: Best Original Interior [Mi Physio]
Jesse Lopez — Mitsubishi Lancer EX (USQURT)
Best Mitsubishi [360 Link]
Richard Underwood — Austin Mini
- Best Euro [V Energy Drink]
Tough Street Class
Carl Robertson — Ford Laser TX3 Turbo (JRCOZY)
- Best Suspension/Brakes [NAC Insurance]
- Best Engineering [Meguiar's]
- Best Build Quality [NZ Car Parts Auckland]
- Best Paint [Meguiar's]
Khrunal Mahendra — Mitsubishi EVO X (NZEVOX)
- Best Innovation [The Bling Company]
- Best Bodykit [NAC Insurance]
- Best Wheels [The Bling Company]
Daniel Geange — Toyota Altezza
- Best Drivers Attitude [A1 Automotive Cooling]
- Best Interior [Online Logistics]
- Best Sound Install [The Rock FM]
- Best Display [Custom Shirts NZ]
Akshay Fenn — Nissan Silvia (PR3D8R)
- Best Engine Bay [V Energy Drink]
Shoneel Ram — Mitsubishi Evolution 8 (XS PSI)
- Best Power Output [V Energy Drink]
Race Car Class
‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett — Mazda MX-5 (RADBUL)
- Best Drift Car [360 Link]
Lindie du Toit — VW Beetle
Best Drag Car [The Bling Company]
Leon Scott — Mitsubishi LSM EVO
- Best Circuit/Time Attack Car [NZ Superlap Series]
Mini Truck Class
Jarred Webber — Toyota Hilux
- Best Mini Truck Overall [V Energy Drink]
Open Class
Bevan Aymes — Mazda RX-2
- Best Paint [Meguiar's]
Ben Phillips — Mazda 323
- Best Original Paint [Meguiar's]
Debbie Wisneski — Nissan Silvia S15 (SHEROX)
- Best Extreme Paint [Meguiar's]
Lorrie Smith — Mazda RX-4 (RX42NV)
- Best Undercarriage, suspension and Brakes [Mi Physio]
Bevan Aymes — Mazda RX-2
- Best Engine Bay [Kiwi Plates]
Vick Bhatti — Nissan GT-R R35 (ILL35T)
- Best Displayed Vehicle [Custom Shirts NZ]
- Best Graphics [Meguiar's]
- Best Bodykit [NAC Insurance]
- Best Rims & Tyres Suited to Vehicle [41 Degree Wheels]
Adam Maulder — Nissan Silvia S15
- Best Engineering [V Energy Drink]
James Mangin — Nissan Silvia S15
- Best Stance [NZ Performance Car]
Jared Croft — Toyota Altezza (LOLAIR)
- Best Extreme Stance [NAC Insurance]
Adin Saunders — Ford Cortina (QONUP)
- Best Original Interior [Mi Physio]
Podge Reid — Mazda RX-7 (MPRSEV)
- Best Modified Interior [NAC Insurance]
Standout/Encouragement Awards:
James Wilkinson — Nissan Skyline (HAK0)
Falgoon Patel — Nissan Skyline (STILYN)
Cole Watson — Mazda RX-7 (IPSSTI)
Wayde Anderson — Toyota Corolla
Blair Martin — Nissan Silvia S15
People's Choice:
Vashil Awasthi — Mitsubishi Evo 6RS (LETHLX)
Low-rider Class
Daniel Jones — Chevy Belair
- Best Lowrider Overall [V Energy Drink]
- Best Paint [NAC Insurance]
- Judges’ Choice [NZ Car Parts Auckland]
- Best Display [Prowear]
Louise Painter — Chevrolet Deluxe Convertible (MSBOMB)
- Best Bomb - Pre '54 [The Rock FM]
Justin Ferris — Chevrolet Impala (WATCHA)
- Best Traditional Lowrider [Custom Coatings]
Abinesh Naidu — Cadillac Fleetwood
- Best New School [NZ Performance Car]
Hayden Kirkwood — Chevrolet Impala (8HEROT)
- Judges’ Choice [The Bling Company]