50 years of rallying: Derek Ayson guns for success at 2017 Otago Rally

Gore driver Derek Ayson is focusing on winning the Classic section of the 2017 Otago Rally for a fourth time, something which has never been done before.

The New Zealand Rally season kicks off on 7 April and in this celebratory 50th year of the sport in New Zealand, the honour goes to the Otago Rally as the season opener.

Fresh from an overall fastest time and Challenge section win in his first and only Silver Fern Rally in December last year with co-driver Gavin McDermott of Wyndham, Derek is relishing the challenge.

“2016 was one of our best years yet. It’s a huge commitment to do the Silver Fern, so I don’t think we will be doing it again just yet,” Derek said.