Daniel Currie extends lead in Southern Drift Series

Summer is back, and that can only mean one thing — motorsport events filled with hot cabins, sunburnt spectators, and a damn fine (there go the puns again) day out for all. January was no different — round 3 of the Drift South series took to the track on Saturday, January 28 at Ruapuna’s Mike Pero Motorsport Park.

Although not a huge change in driver numbers, or names for that matter, the S15 trio of Daniel Currie, Michael Sloan, and Brogan Mooney, ensured the line-up was looking sharp. The round also featured newcomers Neil Lyon and Clinton Williams making their first appearance.

We hadn’t seen the shift to Euros within the New Zealand drifting scene until recently, with Daynom Templeman's 2JZ BMW, so we were surprised to see Ryan Low had garaged last season's S14/R32/LS8 combo and rolled out an LS-powered E46 BMW himself — a different experience with the new set-up and torque curve for him, no doubt.