Motorama magnificence

NZV8 has been quoted before as stating that the Waikato region hold the best events. Morrinsville Motorama is one of the prime examples of what we were talking about.
Hosted by Yankee Haulers Hotrod Club over February 11–12, 2017, the event saw the usual Saturday show ’n’ shine, followed by a mystery cruise, and a night at the drive-in movies.
Sunday, as always, was the main display day, and a huge variety of cars were present, representing all the major car manufacturers, and many minor ones.
It’s the huge range that makes walking around the venue for hours on end interesting, as every lap you do, the vehicles change once more.
Wagons seemed to be in abundance this year, with many Kiwi-new cruisers rolling into the venue.
On of our favourites, though, was from a bit further afield. This ’63 Chrysler Newport has only been in New Zealand for a decade or so now.
Open to all types of vehicles, it’s not just the big Yank tanks that receive entry or attention … this Mini being a prime example.
In fact, they don’t even need to have four wheels to be allowed entry — Hemi-powered trike anyone?
While this Aussie icon always catches our attention, what sat beside it certainly stopped us in our tracks. There are some very talented people out there, that’s for sure!
Speaking of which, the team behind Beach Hop had the newly completed Beach Hop drag car on public display for the first time. Sadly, this one’s not a prize car up for grabs, but that didn’t stop people from taking a closer look.
While most vehicles turned heads, such as this gorgeous Chrysler sedan, there were a few there that had the head-turning effect, but left people wondering what they were.
Like these two for example ...
Besides vehicles we’d never laid our eyes on before, it’s great to see previous NZV8 feature cars out and about getting used. Both the owners of these two didn’t have to travel far at all.
The event is well worth planning a trip from out of town, though, be it just for the day — or better still, book some accommodation and make a weekend of it. Dates are yet to be released for 2018, but we’d be pencilling in the second weekend of February, and suggest you head along to check it out.