Motorama magnificence

NZV8 has been quoted before as stating that the Waikato region hold the best events. Morrinsville Motorama is one of the prime examples of what we were talking about.

Hosted by Yankee Haulers Hotrod Club over February 11–12, 2017, the event saw the usual Saturday show ’n’ shine, followed by a mystery cruise, and a night at the drive-in movies.

Sunday, as always, was the main display day, and a huge variety of cars were present, representing all the major car manufacturers, and many minor ones.