Summer loving at Orewa

This year’s Miss Hibiscus Vintage saw almost double the number of contestants from its debut last year, and 25 entrants wowed the crowd with their colourful ’50s and ’60s vintage fashion, hairstyles, and make-up. The winner — also last year’s winner — was Hanna Wain from Waitoki (vintage name Dariel Dearlove), with Torbay’s Gemma Overton (aka Gem Doll) in second place, and Alanna Pleasants (aka Lani Lyndelle), from Hatfields Beach, in third.



Another popular contest also in its second year was the V8 Chic Award for female car owners, won by Kelly Ross of Papakura with her bright magenta ’66 Plymouth Fury 111, which she has owned for a year. “I love that car,” says Kelly. “I enjoy grooming her, and I look after her. I cover her up, and don’t take her on bad roads. She’s my journey … she’s coming with me.”



Entry numbers for the V8 Chic contest also doubled from last year. Second place winner was Marie Forsyth with her Ford roadster. Third place went to Shari Woodward (Orewa), with her 2007 Ford Shelby Mustang, which she’s owned for four years.



Air Tahiti Nui and House of Travel’s popular USA getaway prize draw went to Northland visitor Brian Marsh of the Whangarei Hot Rod Club.