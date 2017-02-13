Toyota the comeback kid: Jari-Matti Latvala wins his fourth Rally Sweden

Latvala went into the final leg with a close 3.8s lead over Ott Tänak — long-time leader Thierry Neuville crashed out the night before. He claimed all three snow- and ice-covered speed tests behind the wheel of his Yaris World Rally Car to extend the margin to 29.2s.

Maximum bonus points were picked up on the power stage, and — after taking a second place finish at the season-opener, Rallye Monte-Carlo — had a four-point lead in the drivers’ championship — the first time any driver other than four-time champion Sébastien Ogier has led since February 2014!

“It’s amazing. A new team, a new car, our second rally, and we’re winning. I have no words to describe it, I’m so emotional. We’re at a good level, but now we go forward and it gets more difficult. Mexico is next up and I’m really motivated for the championship,” said Latvala.

Tänak, driving a Ford Fiesta, looked to have one-upped the Finn the previous day, however the Estonian claimed to be unhappy with his car’s handling on the final day and conceded seven seconds as a result — settling for a matching career-best of second.